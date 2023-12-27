1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Kane County Looks To Identify Old Skull

December 27, 2023 5:49AM CST
Kane County Coroner

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell is raising money to help identify a skull discovered during a house renovation in Batavia in 1978.

The skull initially underwent testing at the Northern Illinois University Anthropology Department, where it was determined it belonged to a female in her mid-twenties. The initial tests also indicated the skull had been in the wall of a home for decades.

In order to bring closure to the case, the coroner’s office will utilize modern DNA technology in order to determine the woman’s identity. Anyone interested in donating can do so through the social media platform, DNAsolves-dot-com.

