Kankakee and Illinois Rivers Causing Huge Flooding Issues By Jess Samson | May 2, 2019 @ 7:07 AM Kankakee River causing huge flooding issues west of County Line Road. And down in Ottawa, flooding has caused Ottawa High School to close today. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Video Of Beaten Five-Year-Old On Mom’s Phone Helped Crack Case Son Of Judge Deciding Special Prosecutor In Smollett Case Works For Foxx Son Of Judge Deciding Special Prosecutor In Smollett Case Works For Foxx Illinois State Senator Says Voters Will Decide Graduated Income Tax I-80 Inspections Postponed For Several Weeks Multiple Forest Preserve District of Will County Preserves and Trails Closed Due to Flooding