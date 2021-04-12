      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Manhunt In Kearney Glen Subdivision Began With Man Pointing Gun At Woman

Apr 12, 2021 @ 11:42am
Kearney Glen/ss

Joliet Police department releasing new details following a manhunt in Joliet Sunday night. On April 11, 2021 at approximately 6:20 p.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Heather Lane in reference to a report of a disturbance between drivers that occurred in the area of North Raynor Avenue and Black Road. Upon arrival, Officers determined that while the victim was in her vehicle at the intersection of North Raynor Avenue and Black Road, a suspect in another vehicle pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her. The suspect was described as a male black approximately 20 years of age. The suspect then left the area.

A short time later, Officers observed the suspect vehicle westbound Black Road near Addleman Street. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit was terminated due to safety reasons. The suspect vehicle was then located in the 500 block of Hudson Lane unoccupied. Officers and K9’s completed a search of the area for the suspect with negative results. The vehicle was towed from the area. This incident remains under investigation.

Joliet Police press release

original story below:

A scary Sunday night for residents in the Kearney Glen subdivision in Joliet. Residents received a notice by the Joliet Police Department to “stay in their home until you’re advised otherwise.” Joliet police searching for a man who flashed a firearm at someone at six corners at Black and Raynor. Officers located the vehicle a short time later near Black and River and a pursuit ensued but the man bailed from the vehicle into the Kearney Glen subdivision.

A perimeter was set up with multiple K9’s that searched the area but were not able to locate the male suspect. The car was towed from the area.

Popular Posts
2021 Election Results for Will County
Joliet West HS Graduate Recovers After Being Attacked At A Bar In Quincy
Murder Charges Following Easter Sunday Shooting In Joliet
Family of a Joliet West Grad and Quincy University Student Say Daughter's Attack Was Racially Fueled
WJOL Learns Off Duty Will County Deputy Involved In Easter Sunday Crash That Sent Six People To The Hospital