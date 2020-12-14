Keep the Wreath Red Holiday Fire Safety Awareness
The Plainfield Fire Protection District is participating in the holiday fire safety awareness program “Keep the Wreath Red” with holiday wreaths decorated with red lights at each of our 4 fire stations. The purpose of the program is to raise awareness of fire safety during the holiday season. If there’s a fire caused by a holiday decoration a red light will be replaced with a white light. The goal is to prevent holiday decoration related fires in order to keep the wreaths red.
The most common holiday decoration related fire is from candles being placed too close to things that can burn. Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn. Put candles in sturdy candle holders that won’t tip over. Always blow out candles before leaving a room or going to bed. Don’t leave a child or a pet alone in a room with a burning candle and never light a candle if oxygen is used in your home. Flameless candles are a good alternative if you would rather not have an open flame candle in your home.
Check that holiday lights and other electric powered decorations are listed by a qualified testing laboratory for safety. Don’t use any light strings with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Check the manufacturer’s instructions for the maximum number of light strings to connect so electrical outlets are not overloaded. Only use outdoor rated decorations and extension cords outdoors. Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so cords don’t get damaged. Turn off decorations before leaving your home or going to bed.
When buying a fresh cut Christmas tree check to make sure the needles do not fall off when touched. Cut 2 inches from the base of the trunk before placing the tree in the stand. Locate your Christmas tree so it is at least 3 feet away from heat sources and is not blocking an exit. Make sure to add water to the stand daily to keep the Christmas tree fresh. A dry Christmas tree is a fire hazard. Remove the Christmas tree from your home as soon as it begins to show signs of drying out. Place the dry tree outside and away from your home, garage or other structures while waiting for disposal.