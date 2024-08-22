Kelly Rohder-Tonelli To Receive 2024 Athena Award

Kelly Rohder-Tonelli was notified of receiving the 2024 ATHENA Award during a surprise meeting with Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Jen Howard (among others) on Wednesday, August 21. PHOTO CREDIT: Elisa Tarrant, Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and its Council for Working Women announced today that Kelly Rohder-Tonelli is the 2024 recipient of The ATHENA Award. Kelly will be honored at the 37th ATHENA luncheon on Wednesday, September 18, 11:30 a.m., at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate’s Victorian Ballroom.

The ATHENA Award Program was developed in 1982 to honor exceptional female or male leaders who demonstrate the highest levels of professional excellence, contribute time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community, and actively assist others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.

Kelly Rohder-Tonelli has invested 17 years in higher education, the last eight years in executive leadership and is currently the Executive Director of Strategic Engagement for Joliet Junior College (JJC). In this role, Rohder-Tonelli and her team advance JJC’s brand image, enrollment, and other institutional initiatives through global and targeted integrated marketing plans. Rohder-Tonelli leads the development of key institutional publications and implements strategies to promote the college’s image on local, regional and national levels through a tactical traditional and new media agenda. Her division also oversees the college’s legislative relations activities at the state and federal levels.

Rohder-Tonelli is incredibly passionate about investing in the community in which she lives and works. For nearly 20 years, Kelly has dedicated herself to creating opportunities for leadership and advancement, particularly for women – a core value that continually guides her personal and professional journey.

A fundamental goal of Kelly’s has always been to help others see and maximize their own natural talents. By focusing on strengths rather than operating from a deficit model, Rohder-Tonelli believes we unlock our true leadership potential and ability to contribute to the betterment of our community.

Kelly currently serves as the Board President of Boys and Girls Club of Joliet, Chairs the Will County Center for Economic Development Higher Education Committee, Co-chairs the Rialto Theatre Marquee Advisory Committee, is a Joliet Public Library Trustee, and is the Membership Chair on the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry Board of Directors.

Rohder-Tonelli has been actively involved in the Will County community for over two decades. She is a founding member of the Community Foundation of Will County Women’s Leadership Fund and a founding member of the Women’s History Month Luncheon Series. Kelly has served as a keynote speaker for the National Society of Leadership and Success and a mentor with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters Mentor 2.0 Program.

Kelly’s additional awards, recognitions and community involvements include:

Reverend James E. Allen Award for Service to the Community by Project Acclaim, 2021.

Illinois General Assembly State Senate Recognition by Senator John Connor, 2021.

State of Illinois recognition for service and commitment to the community for the presentation of the Allen Award.

Co-authored a chapter in the book Narratives and Strategies of Effective Leadership in Community Colleges: “How Joliet Junior College Leaders Use Design-Thinking to Create and Implement Major Initiatives,” Published June 2024.

Executive Committee, Illinois Community College Presidents Council Marketing Collaborative, 2020 to present.

Appointed legislative liaison for 30+ plus colleges across Illinois to support a statewide, strategic marketing plan for Illinois community colleges.

Speaker, American Association of Community Colleges National Conference, New York, NY. Presentation: Assess and Address: Marketing through an Equitable Lens, 2022.

Speaker, National Council for Marketing and Public Relations National Conference, Orlando, Florida, 2023. Assess and Address: Marketing through an Equitable Lens.

Award of Service and Appreciation, Joliet Junior College Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, 2023.

Kelly’s chamber involvement includes:

Executive Committee, 2022 to present.

Chair, Membership committee, 2022 to present.

o Supported development and communications strategy of new membership structure in 2022.

Member, Legislative Affairs Committee, 2018 to present.

Community Leadership School Special Assignment Committee to revamp CLS programming, 2018.

New Orleans North event volunteer, 2018, 2019, 2024.

Community Leadership School graduate, 2017.

o Scheduled speaker on productive partnerships for Chamber Leadership 2.0 in 2023.