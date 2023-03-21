Kevin Fox Killed in Head-On Crash

A former Wilmington man who was wrongly accused in the murder of his three-year-old daughter was killed Monday in a head-on car crash in Arkansas. Kevin Fox was killed while traveling on State Highway 7 on Monday afternoon.

In June of 2004 Fox what charged with his daughter, Riley Fox’s murder. While Fox initially confessed to the crime he was later cleared by DNA evidence.

In 2010 an imprisoned sex offender named Scott Eby would later confess to Riley’s murder. Kevin Fox was 46-years-old.