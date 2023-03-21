1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Kevin Fox Killed in Head-On Crash

March 21, 2023 1:03PM CDT
Share
Kevin Fox Killed in Head-On Crash
WJOL News

A former Wilmington man who was wrongly accused in the murder of his three-year-old daughter was killed Monday in a head-on car crash in Arkansas. Kevin Fox was killed while traveling on State Highway 7 on Monday afternoon.

In June of 2004 Fox what charged with his daughter, Riley Fox’s murder. While Fox initially confessed to the crime he was later cleared by DNA evidence.

In 2010 an imprisoned sex offender named Scott Eby would later confess to Riley’s murder. Kevin Fox was 46-years-old.

Popular Posts

1

Vehicle Blows Through Stop Sign In Will County Killing Two
2

Lockport Man Dies In Head On Collision On Wednesday Morning
3

Will County Jury Convicts Woman of Attacking Mother-in-Law
4

Kevin Fox Killed in Head-On Crash
5

Pritzker Administration Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

Recent Posts