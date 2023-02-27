Kevin James Coming to Joliet !

Photo: Rialto Square Theatre

Comedian Kevin James is coming to Joliet! The King of Queens will bring his “Irregardless Tour” to the Rialto Square Theatre stage on Thursday, September 21st at 7:30 pm..

Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom.

The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing. The show concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air in syndication.

Kevin James ‘The Irregardless Tour’ is coming to Rialto Square Theater on September 21st at 7:30 pm. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3rd, at 10:00 AM.