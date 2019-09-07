      Weather Alert

KFC Selects “Rudy” Actor Sean Astin To Play Colonel Sanders

Sep 6, 2019 @ 7:11pm
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

KFC is selecting “Rudy” actor Sean Astin as the next Colonel Sanders ahead of the NFL kickoff. Astin will be reprising his role as the Notre Dame college football legend in addition to assuming the role of the Colonel. Astin becomes “Colonel Rudy” in the advertisement campaign, which the actor has described as an opportunity he could not pass up. According to KFC, the real Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who the film is based on, will make an appearance in the campaign at some point.

 

