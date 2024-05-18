Kick off summer with a Forest Preserve paddling program, hike or BYOB bingo

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will offer a Summer Kick-off Paddle from 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Lake Chaminwood in Channahon. (Forest Preserve photo | Suzy Lyttle)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of June 3. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Kayak Kollege: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 4, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. An American Canoe Association certified instructor will lead this workshop on flat water kayaking basics. Ages 12 or older; $35 per person. Register by June 2.

BYOB Bingo: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, Prairie Bluff, Crest Hill. Compete for prizes and share some laughs. Feel free to bring dinner or snacks and beverages, including beer or wine. Free, ages 21 or older.

Summer Kick-off Paddle: 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 7, Lake Chaminwood Preserve, Channahon. Kick off the summer with a paddling tour of the lake. Paddling experience is required. Ages 12 or older; $20 per person. Register by June 6.



Forest Therapy: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Join an interpretive naturalist for this simple Japanese method of being calm and quiet amongst the trees. Free, ages 14 or older. Register by June 6.

Where the Wildflowers Are: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove, Channahon. Hike at a top spot to seek wildflowers. Hear stories of how these beauties got their names, their uses through time and other lore and legends. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by June 7.

Crochet for Wildlife: noon-2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Celebrate Worldwide Knit in Public Day by crocheting small nests that will be used in wildlife rehabilitation centers across the country. Materials included. Free, ages 16 or older.

Take It Outside Hike – Summer Stroll: two 90-minute sessions at 10 a.m. and noon Sunday, June 9, Kankakee Sands Preserve, Custer Township. Connect with other 2024 Take It Outside Challenge participants on this 2.5-mile hike and collect some points and tips and tricks along the way. Free, all ages. Register by June 9.