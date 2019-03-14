Kim Foxx Asked Top Cop To Turn Smollett Probe Over To FBI

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Chicago. R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for decades by lurid rumors that made him Public Enemy No. 1 to the MeToo movement, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving multiple victims. After the latest documentary Foxx, said she was "sickened" by the allegations and asked potential victims to come forward. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

New information is being revealed about the investigation into the alleged attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago. Emails and text messages show Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx asked Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to turn over the probe to the FBI. The request came after Foxx was contacted by Smollett supporter Tina Tchen. The former chief of staff of first lady Michelle Obama said the actor’s family had unspecified concerns about the investigation. Foxx also exchanged texts with a relative of Smollett, which was the reason given for why she recused herself from the actor’s prosecution for disorderly conduct charges.