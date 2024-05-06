1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Kim Godwin Out As ABC News President After 3 Years As First Black Woman As Network News Chief

May 6, 2024 1:53PM CDT
Share
FILE - Kim Godwin attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Godwin is out as ABC News president after three years as the first Black woman to lead a television network news division. On Sunday, May 5, 2024, Godwin said she was retiring from the business. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Godwin is out as ABC News president after three years as the first Black woman to lead a television network news division.

The move seemed inevitable after parent Walt Disney Co. earlier this year appointed another executive, Debra O’Connell, to oversee the division.

Announcing the move on Sunday, O’Connell says she’ll be in charge at ABC News “for the time being.”

Godwin was an outsider, appointed president of ABC News, after working most recently at CBS News.

ABC’s flagship programs, “World News Tonight” and “Good Morning America,” remain atop the network rankings, although the morning show has seen some slippage lately.

Popular Posts

1

Update: Father Allegedly Shoots Son At Lake Renwick In Plainfield
2

Romeoville Father Charged With Killing Son At Will County Forest Preserve in Plainfield
3

Illinois State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Overnight
4

WJOL Exclusive: LIV Golf Expected To Tee Off This Fall In Bolingbrook
5

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Crash

Recent Posts