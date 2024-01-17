King Charles III Will Have A Prostate Operation Next Week While Kate Recovers From Abdominal Surgery

LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace says the Princess of Wales has been hospitalized after undergoing planned abdominal surgery and will remain at the private London Clinic for up to two weeks.

Buckingham Palace revealed moments after news of Kate’s hospitalization was released on Wednesday that King Charles III would undergo a “corrective procedure” next week for an enlarged prostate.

The palace said the king’s condition is benign.

The palace says the 75-year-old monarch has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate “in common with thousands of men each year.”

The former Kate Middleton is expected to return to public duties after Easter.

The 42-year-old future queen was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday.