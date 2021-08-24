      Weather Alert

Kinzinger Asks Biden To Use Emergency Powers To Keep Nuclear Plant Open

Aug 24, 2021 @ 9:16am
(AP Photo/Robert Ray, File)

Congressman Adam Kinzinger is asking the Biden administration to use their emergency powers to keep the Byron Nuclear Plant open. Kinzinger wants President Biden to keep both the Byron and Dresden nuclear plants open until new laws can be passed to help financially struggling plants. The Congressman has proposed the Preserving Existing Nuclear Energy Generation Act. The legislation would provide a financial credit program to nuclear plants. Owner Exelon Generation filed a decommission report last month, one of the final steps in retiring the plant.

