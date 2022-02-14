Kinzinger Calls For Unity Against Russian Aggression

Representative Adam Kinzinger says it’s time for Democrats and Republicans to stand united against Russian aggression. Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, the Illinois Republican praised the Biden administration for efforts to draw out intelligence early in order to “de-fang” any Russian narrative about Ukraine. Kinzinger also expressed concern for the small, but growing number of Trump-aligned Republicans with “affection” for Putin. Kinzinger said anyone in that camp has no understanding of what the Republican Party and the U.S. stands for.