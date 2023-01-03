Kinzinger Leaving Office Today

(AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

Today is the last day in office for outgoing U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger. The Channahon Republican announced last year that he wouldn’t seek another term. Kinzinger was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump and one of two on the January 6th Congressional Committee. During his farewell speech last month, Kinzinger said he feared that the U.S. Democracy “will fall into the ash heap of history.”