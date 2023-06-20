Kitchen Fire at Department of Corrections Next To River Valley Justice Center

At 2:15 pm on Monday, June 19th Joliet Fire Department crews responded to a report of a kitchen fire at 2848 McDonough Ave., at the Department of Corrections next to River Valley Justice Center. First arriving crews arrived on the scene in 3 minutes and reported smoke coming from the structure. As crews entered the structure, a grease fire was found in the deep fryer. Crews were able to control and extinguish the fire. All employees and inmates were evacuated from the building and there were no injuries to report. Crews remained on the scene for approximately 1 hour to ventilate the structure. The kitchen was closed for the facility until the Will County Health Department deemed it can re-open.