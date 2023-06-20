1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Kitchen Fire at River Valley Justice Center

June 20, 2023 5:36AM CDT
Share
Kitchen Fire at River Valley Justice Center
Joliet Fire Department

At 2:15 pm on Monday,  June 19th Joliet Fire Department crews responded to a report of a kitchen fire at 2848 McDonough Ave., River Valley Justice Center. First arriving crews arrived on the scene in 3 minutes and reported smoke coming from the structure. As crews entered the structure, a grease fire was found in the deep fryer. Crews were able to control and extinguish the fire. All employees and inmates were evacuated from the building and there were no injuries to report. Crews remained on the scene for approximately 1 hour to ventilate the structure. The kitchen was closed for the facility until the Will County Health Department deemed it can re-open.

Joliet Fire Department

Popular Posts

1

Romeoville Police Arrest 22-Year-Old In PPP Loan Investigation
2

Identities Of Couple Shot In Romeoville
3

Bond set at $2.5 Million for man charged with Domestic Battery
4

Bolingbrook Woman Drives Regardless Of Having Suspended License, Charged With DUI
5

Missing Manhattan Man's Body Recovered by Grundy County Authorities

Recent Posts