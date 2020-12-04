Kyle Rittenhouse Ordered To Stand Trial
In this screen grab from live stream video, Kyle Rittenhouse, left, appears with his attorney, Mark Richards during a hearing at Kenosha County Court in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. A court commissioner has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for the Illinois teenager accused of killing two men during an August protest in Wisconsin. Thursday's ruling by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating came after a contentious hearing during which Rittenhouse's attorney sought to show that the teen had acted in self-defense. (Kenosha County Court via AP)
Kyle Rittenhouse is being ordered to stand trial on charges that he killed two people during a protest this summer over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. A Kenosha County Court Commissioner denied motions yesterday filed by the Antioch teen’s lawyer to dismiss some of the charges against him. Rittenhouse will be arraigned January 5th. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during civil unrest in Kenosha in August. He is facing six criminal counts including first degree reckless homicide.