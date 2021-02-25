      Breaking News
LA Sheriff Calls Tiger Woods Crash ‘Purely An Accident’

Feb 24, 2021 @ 7:57pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles County sheriff says the rollover that seriously injured Tiger Woods was “purely an accident” on a downhill section of road known for crashes. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that deputies saw no evidence the golf star was impaired by drugs or alcohol after Tuesday’s rollover. A personal injury attorney in California says that if investigators prove the road is unsafe and contributed to the crash, the city that controls it could be held liable. The county supervisor who represents the area has requested a safety review. A police expert says it’s “premature” to say the crash was an accident.

