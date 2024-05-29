LaGrange Road over I-55 bridge repairs begin June 3

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs to the bridge carrying LaGrange Road (U.S. 12/20/45) over Interstate 55, in Hodgkins and Countryside, will begin, weather permitting, Monday, June 3.

To complete the work, LaGrange Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction over the bridge. Motorists also should expect various lane shifts on both sides of LaGrange Road approaching the bridge and occasional overnight lane closures on I-55.

Additionally, the inbound I-55 ramp to northbound LaGrange Road and the outbound I-55 ramp to southbound LaGrange Road will be closed from late June to early August. Drivers should follow the posted detours.

The $1.7 million project, which consists of repairing the bridge deck, replacing expansion joints, and installing a new deck overlay, is anticipated to be completed in September.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternative routes are encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.