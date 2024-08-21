Lake Chamminwood Bridge To I&M Canal Is Complete

A new bridge at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lake Chaminwood Preserve in Channahon connects the site’s loop trail to the state-owned 61.5-mile I&M Canal State Trail. Eventually, the 40-plus mile regional DuPage River Trail also will connect to Lake Chaminwood. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Anthony Schalk)

Construction work at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lake Chaminwood Preserve in Channahon has been completed and a new paved path connecting the preserve to the I&M Canal State Trail has opened for public use.

The work was completed, and barricades were removed on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The 0.25-mile path extension has replaced a grass trail that was used for shoreline fishing on the western portion of the lake. This new trail section connects to the 61.5-mile I&M Canal State Trail via a 90-foot bridge over the canal.

“It also opens up that area along the canal so users who may have just been using the I&M Canal for recreation or exercise can now easily hop over to see what we offer at Lake Chaminwood,” said John Stecyk, the Forest Preserve’s project manager. “I’ve talked to cyclists and runners both on the I&M Canal side and at Lake Chaminwood and they’re very excited about these new trail connections. Many of them on the I&M side … had no idea this preserve was here.”

The project also included installation of two accessible fishing piers, one on the eastern section of the lake and another on the western section of the lake.

“Everything is designed with users in mind and safety and accessibility,” Stecyk said. “The Forest Preserve prides itself on universal design guidelines. So, the paved trail, the bridge and all the new fishing piers together with our new kayak launch are all universally accessible by anyone of any age or ability.”

The new trail connection to the state-owned I&M Canal State Trail also links to two other Forest Preserve properties.

“You can go 2.5 miles (east) to our Lower Rock Run Preserve and another 4.5 miles (west) and you will hit our McKinley Woods area and our Four Rivers Environmental Education Center.”

And connecting to the state-owned I&M Canal Trail opens the possibility to travel west to LaSalle County, he added. The trail connection and the additional fishing piers make the preserve a recreational hub, Stecyk said.

“I would encourage anyone who hasn’t visited Chaminwood for a while or has never visited Chaminwood to come on down and see all the variety of activities that you can do here,” Stecyk said. “Come out here and take a leisurely stroll along the new path connections, bring your kayaks, bring your canoes, bring your (non-gasoline powered) fishing boat and you can easily make a day exploring all that Lake Chaminwood has to offer.”

This is the second phase of Forest Preserve District improvements at the popular Lake Chaminwood Preserve, which was a former quarry site and opened as a preserve in 2012. Phase one, which was completed in June 2023, more than tripled the parking lot from 21 spaces to 74, created a new entrance, and included an accessible kayak launch and a welcome plaza.

Eventually, the DuPage River Trail, which is being built by multiple entities over many years, will also connect to Lake Chaminwood. It will be the southern terminus for this multijurisdictional trail.

“So, that will be another 40-plus miles of offroad cycling opportunities,” Stecyk said.

The improvements at Lake Chaminwood were made possible with support from The Nature Foundation of Will County.