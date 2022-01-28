Lake Effect Snow Heavier Towards Chicago

Snow is falling this morning in parts of the Chicago area. The National Weather Service says heavy lake effect snow is expected, with four to eight inches possible in Central Cook County. A winter storm warning is in effect for that region until Noon. Between two and five inches could fall in eastern DuPage County, where a winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. According to WJOL’s staff meteorologist Rick DiMaio, there will be a 4 to 6 hour period of light winds and gigantic snowflakes coming down directly over the LOOP.
In Will County scattered lake effect snow in eastern Will County.
At 5 a.m. in Evanstan already 3 inches of heavy snow.