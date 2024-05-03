1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lakers Fire Coach Darvin Ham After Just 2 Seasons

May 3, 2024 1:24PM CDT
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers fired coach Darvin Ham on Friday after just two seasons in charge.

The Lakers announced on social media that they were dismissing Ham four days after their season ended with a first-round playoff loss to Denver in five games.

Ham led Los Angeles to the Western Conference finals less than a year ago in his first season as an NBA head coach.

He had replaced Frank Vogel, who was fired by the Lakers exactly 18 months after winning the franchise’s 17th championship in 2020.

