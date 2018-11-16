Lane Closure on Jefferson Street Beginning Friday, November 16th
By Evan Bredeson
|
Nov 15, 2018 @ 11:02 PM
Jefferson Street, Joliet

As part of the final completion of the 2017 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation construction, the city of Joliet has announced that Jefferson Street between the Des Plaines River Bridge and N. Chicago Street will have lane closures beginning Friday, November 16, 2018. The work is expected to last two business days and the second east bound lane on W. Jefferson Street should be reopened by Tuesday, November 20, 2018. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area. For additional information contact the City of Joliet Department of Public Utilities at 815-724-4220.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Six People Rescued From Elevator In Former John Hancock Center Ford C. “Chet” June III Appointed to Fill Joliet Township High School Board of Education Vacancy Troy 30-C Schools Rank High in New ESSA Report Person Shot By Police In Country Club Hills Snow Into Saturday morning Man Found Guilty of Beating His Wife to Death in 2012
Comments