Lane Closure on Jefferson Street Beginning Friday, November 16th

As part of the final completion of the 2017 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation construction, the city of Joliet has announced that Jefferson Street between the Des Plaines River Bridge and N. Chicago Street will have lane closures beginning Friday, November 16, 2018. The work is expected to last two business days and the second east bound lane on W. Jefferson Street should be reopened by Tuesday, November 20, 2018. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area. For additional information contact the City of Joliet Department of Public Utilities at 815-724-4220.