Lane Closures on Joliet Moveable Bridges

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the installation of fiber optic cable as part of the construction of a central control office for the moveable bridges over the Des Plaines River in Joliet will require occasional, daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, April 15.

The closures will be necessary on Ruby Street (Illinois 53), Jackson Street, Cass Street (westbound U.S. 30), Jefferson Street (eastbound U.S. 30), McDonough Street (U.S. 6/U.S. 52) and Brandon Road. Traffic will be allowed to cross the bridges at all times.

Additionally, occasional, daytime lane closures will be necessary on Chicago Street, Ottawa Street, McDonough Street and Railroad Street (U.S. 6).

The project will allow the bridges to be controlled from a central control office, creating a more efficient system of lifting and lowering the bridges and increasing safety for pedestrians, motorists and marine traffic.

Beginning in August, individual bridges will be closed temporarily for completion of the upgrades needed for central control. Announcements will be issued to notify the public of these closures as they occur.

The entire project is expected to be complete in late 2020.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.