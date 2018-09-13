Lane Closures on N. Chicago Street and W. Jefferson Street Beginning Thursday

As part of the final completion of the 2017 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation construction, N. Chicago Street will have a north bound lane closure between E. Cass Street and W. Jefferson Street beginning today, Thursday, September 13, 2018, for final punch-list work. The lane closure will include a flagger directing traffic around the construction work. It is expected that the work will be completed and the north bound lane will be reopened by Saturday, September 22, 2018. Following the work on N. Chicago Street, lane closures on W. Jefferson Street will start between the Des Plaines River Bridge and N. Chicago Street. Parking will be closed on the north side of W. Jefferson Street between N. Ottawa Street and N. Chicago Street for the duration of the lane closures, to allow east bound traffic flow. All work on N. Chicago Street and W. Jefferson Street is anticipated to be concluded by Saturday, September 29, 2018. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area. For additional information contact the City of Joliet Department of Public Utilities at 815-724-4220