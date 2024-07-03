Lanes reopening where possible ​for Independence Day travel

Non-emergency closures suspended, work zones still plentiful across the state

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Independence Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle and drive sober.

District 1

City of Chicago

111th Street over the Bishop Ford Freeway (Interstate 94) in Chicago; closed, detour posted. Westbound Bishop Ford ramp to 111th Street; closed, detour posted. Bishop Ford at 111th Street; lane closures continue.

Kennedy Expressway (I-94) reversible lanes between Lawrence Avenue and Ohio Street; closed. Kennedy between Milwaukee Avenue and Hubbard’s Cave; lane reductions continue.

Outbound Kennedy Expressway west of Addison Street; right shoulder closed.

Cook County

National Parkway between Golf Road and American Lane in Schaumburg; closed, detour posted.

Waukegan Road (Illinois 43) between Maple Avenue and Founders Drive in Northbrook; lane reductions continue.

Franklin Avenue between Runge Street and Mannheim Road (U.S. 12/45) in Franklin Park; lane reductions continue.

183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.

La Grange Road (U.S. 12/20/25) between 87th Street and the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) in Lyons Township; lane reductions continue. Southbound La Grange ramp to eastbound Archer Avenue (Illinois 171); closed, detour posted.

Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound I-290) between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

Old Chicago Road over Forked Creek in Wesley Township; closed, detour posted.

Roy Avenue over Addison Creek in Northlake; closed, detour posted.

Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between 67th and 71st streets in Bedford Park; lane reductions continue.

Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

Ashland Avenue/Wood Street between 127th Street in Calumet Park and 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard (Illinois 83) in Harvey; closed, detour posted.

Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) from Cal-Sag Road to the Midlothian Turnpike in Crestwood; lane reductions continue.

127th Street between Irving and Winchester avenues in Blue Island; lane reductions continue.

175th Street between Dixmoor Drive and Western Avenue in Hazel Crest; lane reductions continue.

Dixie Highway between Heather and Birch roads in Homewood; lane reductions continue.

55th Street between Wolf and Brainard roads in Western Springs, La Grange and Countryside; lane reductions continue.

DuPage County

Illinois 53 at Joann Lane in Woodridge; lane reductions continue.

I-55 at Lemont Road in Woodridge; all ramps closed with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Roosevelt Road (Illinois 38) between Fapp Circle and Hazleton Avenue/Community Drive in Wheaton; lane reductions continue.

Kane County

Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

U.S. 20 at State Street (Illinois 31) in Elgin; lane reductions on both roads continue.

Illinois 31 from south of U.S. 20 to McLean Boulevard in South Elgin; closed.

Lake County

Sheridan Road (Illinois 137) over Bull Creek, just south of Wadsworth Avenue in Zion; closed, detours posted.

Belvidere Road (Illinois 120) between Hunt Club Road and I-94 west of Park City; lane reductions continue. Illinois 21 to eastbound Illinois 120; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 60 over the Des Plaines River in Vernon Hills; lane reductions continue.

McHenry County

Souwanas Trail between Vista Drive and Riverwood Drive in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

Riverside Drive between Johnsburg Road and Running Brook Farm Boulevard in Johnsburg; closed, detour posted.

Millstream Road between River Road and Illinois 176 in Seneca Township; closed, detour posted.

State Street (Illinois 23) at Telegraph Road (Illinois 176) in Marengo; closed, detour posted.

Will County

Illinois 113 west of West River Road south of Wilmington; lane closures continue.

Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Northwest Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

River Road over I-80 in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

I-55 at between I-80 and Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) in Shorewood and Joliet; all shoulders closed.

Illinois 59 at Seil Road in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-80 at Richards Street (exit 133) in Joliet; both ramps closed, detour posted.

I-80 at Wheeler Avenue; all shoulders closed.

I-80 between River Road in Shorewood and Ridge Road in Minooka; all shoulders closed. Between River Road and Houbolt Road in Joliet; all shoulders closed. Between Houbolt Road and the Joliet Junction Trail; all shoulders closed. Between Rowell Avenue in Joliet and Gougar Road in New Lenox; all shoulders closed.

Briggs Street over I-80 in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

District 2

Carroll County

Illinois 84 in Savanna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jo Daviess County

Eastbound U.S. 20 in Galena; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 84 in Hanover; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Whiteside County

Illinois 84 north of Fulton; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 78 in Morrison; closed, detour posted.

Winnebago County

Illinois 2 near Rockton; lane reductions continue.

I-39/U.S. 20 interchange just south of Rockford; lane reductions continue

Harrison Avenue (U.S. 20) at I-39 in Cherry Valley; lane reductions continue. Southbound 39 ramp to Harrison Avenue; closed.

Illinois 70 south of Durand; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 3

Bureau County

I-80 from the Henry County line to Illinois 40; lane reductions continue.

DeKalb County

Illinois 23 just south of Waterman; lane reductions continue.

Ford County

Illinois 115 about 3 miles north of Illinois 54; closed, detour posted.

Grundy County

Northbound I-55 north of Gardner; lane reductions continue.

Iroquois County

I-57 at Buckley (exit 232); lane reductions continue.

Kankakee County

Armour Road just west of Kinzie Avenue (Illinois 50) in Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue.

La Salle County

Illinois 170 about 4 miles north of Ransom; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 170 over Waupecan Creek south of Ransom; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Livingston County

Illinois 17 at I-55 in Dwight; lane reductions continue.

District 4

Fulton County

Illinois 100 over Otter Creek near Enion; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 136 and Illinois 78/97 over Lacy Ditch and over the Spoon River overflow; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Knox County

Illinois 116 about 1.5 miles east of Illinois 41; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 116 just east of the Warren County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

I-74 just north of Main Street in Galesburg; lane reductions continue.

I-74 about 8.5 miles west of Brimfield; lane reductions continue.

Marshall County

Illinois 29 at the Illinois 17 junctions in Sparland: Over Gimlet Creek; lane reductions continue. Over Thenius Creek; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 17 over Senachwine Creek west of Sparland; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Mercer County

U.S. 67 over Pope Creek 3 miles south of Viola; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 17, four miles east of Viola is reduced to one lane. Traffic is controlled by signals.

Peoria County

Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

I-474 at Airport Road (exit 5) near Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 8 just east of Oak Hill; closed.

Illinois 78 north of Farmington; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 78 over I-74 is reduced to one lane; traffic is controlled by temporary signals.

Putnam County

Illinois 89 over Clear Creek and Clear Creek tributary north of Magnolia; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Stark County

Illinois 17/91 over the Spoon River west of Wyoming; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Tazewell County

U.S. 24 between Cummings Lane and Main Street in Washington; lane reductions continue.

I-155 near Hopedale; lane reductions continue.

Westbound U.S. 24 near the Illinois Central College campus in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Cedar Street Extension (Illinois 116/8) in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.

District 5

Champaign County

Westbound I-74 ramp to northbound I-57 in Champaign; closed, detour posted. Northbound I-57 ramp to westbound I-74; closed, detour posted.

I-57 at the U.S. 45 interchange in Pesotum (exit 220); lane reductions continue.

I-74 at the Illinois 130 interchange in Urbana (exit 185); lane reductions continue.

Edgar County

U.S. 150 east of Paris; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

McLean County

U.S. 24 2 miles east of Chenoa; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 9 east of in Bloomington east of I-55/74; lane reductions continue.

Piatt County

Bridge Street over I-72 in Monticello; lane reductions continue.

Vermilion County

Eastbound I-74 between U.S. 150 and Bowman Avenue in Danville; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-74 between Bowman Avenue in Danville and G Street in Tilton; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 150 over I-74 in Tilton; lane reductions continue.

I-74 east of Bowman Avenue in Danville; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 1 about 2 miles north of Rossville; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 49 northwest of Armstrong; lane reductions continue.

I-74 between mileposts 205 near Oakwood and 216 at Danville; lane reductions continue.

District 6

Adams County

24th Street at Ellington Road just north of Quincy; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 104 over Mill Creek east of Quincy; lane reductions continue.

Brown County

Illinois 103 from U.S. 24 at Ripley to about 2 miles west of U.S. 67; closed, detour posted.

Hancock County

U.S. 136 over the Mississippi River at Hamilton; lane reductions continue.

Macoupin County

Illinois 16 near Piasa; lane reductions continue.

Mason County

Illinois 10 in Mason City; lane reductions continue.

Montgomery County

Illinois 16 near Ohlman; lane reductions continue.

Sangamon County

Illinois 104 west of Auburn; lane reductions continue.

District 7

Coles County

I-57 over U.S. 45 south of Mattoon; lane reductions continue.

Effingham County

Fayette Avenue between Henrietta and Walnut streets in Effingham; lane reductions continue.

I-70 between Montrose and the Cumberland County line; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 45 about three miles south of Illinois 37; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 37 over the Wabash River just south of I-57; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Fayette County

Illinois 185 over I-57 at Farina; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Lawrence County

U.S. 50 about two miles east of the airport interchange; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 1 about two miles south of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Macon County

I-72 east of Forsyth; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 121 just east of the Logan County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Pershing Road (Illinois 121) at University Avenue in Decatur; lane reductions continue on both roads.

Wabash County

Illinois 1 just south of the Lawrence County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Wayne County

Illinois 15 about a mile west of Sims Road; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 15 about a mile west of County Highway 3; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals

District 8

Clinton County

Illinois 127 just north of Illinois 161 at Posey; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Marion County

I-57 between Illinois 161 and the Jefferson County line (mileposts 106-110); lane reductions continue. Southbound I-57 ramps at Illinois 161; closed.



Randolph County

Illinois 155 east of Bluff Road in Prairie du Rocher; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

St. Clair County

26th Street between Illinois 15 and Bond Avenue in East St. Louis; closed.

Eastbound I-70 ramp to eastbound I-64; closed.

District 9

Alexander County

U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo; closed.

Old Illinois 3 south of Gale; closed.

U.S. 51 north of Cairo; lane reductions continue.

Hardin County

Illinois 34 over Rose Creek; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jackson County

Illinois 3 north of Illinois 151; lane reductions continue.

Jefferson County

I- 64 at the Bluford/Belle Rive interchange (exit 89); lane reductions continue.

I-64 between U.S. 51 and I-57; lane reductions continue.

Massac County

I-24 over Bear Creek; lane reductions continue.

Perry County

U.S. 51 north of Tamaroa; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Pope County

Illinois 145 over Bay Creek, just south of Illinois 146; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 145 over Bear Creek, just south of Bay Creek; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Saline County

U.S. 45 near Texas City; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

White County

I-64 east of Burnt Prairie; lane reductions continue.

Williamson County

I-24 at milepost 2; lane reductions continue.

Southbound I-57 between mileposts 32 and 43; lane reductions continue.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Follow us on Twitter at @IDOT_Illinois or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com