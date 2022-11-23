1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lanes Reopening Where Possible In Illinois for Thanksgiving Travel

November 23, 2022 12:04PM CST
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A number of lanes that have been closed for construction throughout Illinois will reopen for the Thanksgiving holiday to minimize travel disruption.  Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. today to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.  Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment.

 

