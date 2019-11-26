Laraway Road (Route 53 to Route 52) Closure Beginning Monday, December 2
(AP Photo/Daniel Dreifuss)
Laraway Road from Route 53 (S. Chicago Street) to Route 52 (Manhattan Road) will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, December 2, 2019 for pipeline repair work to take place. A detour route utilizing Route 53 (S. Chicago Street) and Route 52 (Manhattan Road) will be posted. It is expected that the work will be completed and the road reopened by Friday, December 20, 2019.
Drivers are advised to reduce speed, exercise caution, and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area. For additional information contact the City of Joliet Department of Public Works at 815-724-4200.