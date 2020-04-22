Large Outbreak Of Coronavirus At South Side Nursing Home
There is a large outbreak of the coronavirus at a nursing home on Chicago’s South Side. A spokesperson for Symphony South Shore says 111 out of 158 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility. The Symphony Care Network has faced severe outbreaks at other locations in the area. The company’s facility in the Bronzeville neighborhood has reported 20 confirmed cases, including five deaths. Symphony’s Joliet facility has seen 81 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.