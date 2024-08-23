Larkin Avenue Closed For Second Motorcycle Crash Investigation In As Many Days

Joliet Police Investigators piece together the second major crash involving a motorcycle in as many days on Larkin Avenue | JS

Larkin Avenue is closed from Douglas Street to Glenwood Avenue, with southbound traffic forced to divert at Black Road, as Joliet Police investigate the second major crash involving a motorcycle on that road in over 12 hours.

Just before 8:00am, crews were called to the intersection of Larkin Avenue and Taylor Street for a crash with injuries, involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, it was determined that the crash occurred in the southbound lanes when a car changed lanes into the center lane, striking a motorcycle already in the lane. The operator was thrown from his motorcycle and onto the ground.

He was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No citations have been issued as this crash remains under active investigation. Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815)724-3010.