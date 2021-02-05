LaSalle County Republicans Censure Kinzinger
Rep. Adam Kinzinger R-Ill., speaks to reporters after attending an event Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Chicago. They don't like the talk of impeachment, but there's a small and growing number of Republicans who want the Democratic-run House investigation of President Donald Trump to proceed. 'I want to know what happened," Rep. Adam Kinzinger, said Thursday. But he and some others, including moderates in tight reelection races, say Democrats went too far by starting an impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)
LaSalle County Republicans are censuring U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger. The censure was announced Wednesday and comes in response to Kinzinger’s vote in favor of former President Trump’s second impeachment. The LaSalle County Republican Central Committee says 88-percent of Precinct Committeemen voted to reprimand the McLean County native. A rally against Kinzinger was held last weekend in Ottawa.