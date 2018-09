Showers and thunderstorms developing today with mostly cloudy skies, we’ll see a high of 82. Tomorrow will bring hot and humid weather with a high of 91 and the heat index as high as 95.

A strong cold front will push across the area Thursday night into Friday, setting the stage for a pleasant fall weekend, just in time for the official start of autumn at 8:54 pm CDT on Saturday evening. Friday, windy and cooler, mostly sunny high 77. Saturday and Sunday, sunny high 68 and 74.