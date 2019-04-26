Late Season Snow Possible This Saturday

You know the expression, “April Showers bring May Flowers.” But snow? The National Weather Service is reporting another weather system will approach our area Saturday and impact the second half of the weekend. The wet snow may stay to the north, but if the system shifts south we could see snow by Saturday evening. On Saturday, cloudy, blustery and COOL with Rain developing by noon. High near 48. Rainfall amounts to .75″ and by 6 p.m. temps fall to near 42 degrees with east winds to 25-30 mph.

Saturday Night: Rain mixes with wet snow after 9 p..m., no accumulation with a low around 35. Windy and COLD with gusts to 30 mph.