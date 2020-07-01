      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Latest Bargaining Session Canceled As Strike Looms For Nurses At St. Joseph Medical Center

Jul 1, 2020 @ 6:26am
Nurses from St. Joseph Medical Center hold rally for fair contract/md

As a strike looms for AMITA nurses at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet this July 4th, WJOL is getting word that AMITA canceled their last negotiation. AMITA notified the bargaining team Monday night at 11 p.m. that they will be canceling the latest negotiating session. AMITA has been actively searching for nurses to replace possible striking nurses and pay them $65.00 an hour, pay their flights and hotel.

Heroes Work Here Amita Joliet/md
