Latin King Gang Member Claims He Attacked R. Kelly In Prison
FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo, musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago. Lifetime is readying a follow-up series to "Surviving R. Kelly" called “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” with one major difference: This time, R Kelly will be behind bars when it airs. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)
A Latin King gang member claims he is the inmate who attacked R. Kelly last month in Chicago’s federal prison. In court records this week, Jeremiah Farmer said the government made him attack the embattled R&B star. He said he did so in hopes of gaining worldwide attention in order to shed light on government corruption. Farmer and Kelly are both being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Kelly’s lawyer called for the singer’s release following the attack. Kelly has been locked up for more than a year while awaiting trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago, as well as a racketeering indictment in Brooklyn.