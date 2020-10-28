Latin King Gang Member Who Attacked R. Kelly Gets Life In Prison
FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo, musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago. Lifetime is readying a follow-up series to "Surviving R. Kelly" called “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” with one major difference: This time, R Kelly will be behind bars when it airs. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)
The Latin King gang member who claims he attacked R. Kelly in Chicago’s federal jail is going to prison for a long time. Jeremiah Farmer was sentenced to life yesterday for a racketeering conviction that involved two 1999 murders in Hammond, Indiana. He claims in court records that he was responsible for the August attack on Kelly in the downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center. Farmer said he did so in hopes of gaining worldwide attention in order to shed light on government corruption. Kelly has been held at MCC for more than a year while awaiting trial in several jurisdictions on sweeping charges related to sexual abuse.