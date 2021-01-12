Law Enforcement Worried About Unfunded Mandates In Police Reform Bill
Some local law enforcement agencies around the state are concerned about potential unfunded mandates in a proposed police reform bill. Executive director of the Illinois Chiefs of Police Edward Wojicicki is at odds with the idea of eliminating cash and percentage bail and qualified immunity for police officers. He is also concerned about funding for proposed mandates related to additional training and body cameras. If the bill becomes law, it would go into effect January 1st, 2022.
Click on “Scott Slocum In The Morning” logo to hear the entire interview.