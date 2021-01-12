      Breaking News
Law Enforcement Worried About Unfunded Mandates In Police Reform Bill

Jan 12, 2021 @ 9:40am

Some local law enforcement agencies around the state are concerned about potential unfunded mandates in a proposed police reform bill.  Executive director of the Illinois Chiefs of Police Edward Wojicicki is at odds with the idea of eliminating cash and percentage bail and qualified immunity for police officers. He is also concerned about funding for proposed mandates related to additional training and body cameras. If the bill becomes law, it would go into effect January 1st, 2022.

