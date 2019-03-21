Lawfirm Releases Report on Abuse by Clergy in Will Co. and Beyond

A Minneapolis law firm has released a report that names 395 Catholic clergy and laypersons in Illinois of sexual abuse. The Anderson Report: Child Sexual Abuse in the Archdiocese and Diocese in Illinois was an independently produced report by Jeff Anderson and Associates out of Minnesota. The firm has also been involved in a civil suit allegeding an allegation of abuse against former Providence Catholic principle Rev. Richard McGrath. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.