Lawfirm Releases Report on Abuse by Clergy in Will Co. and Beyond
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 20, 2019 @ 11:37 PM

A Minneapolis law firm has released a report that names 395 Catholic clergy and laypersons in Illinois of sexual abuse. The Anderson Report: Child Sexual Abuse in the Archdiocese and Diocese in Illinois was an independently produced report by Jeff Anderson and Associates out of Minnesota. The firm has also been involved in a civil suit allegeding an allegation of abuse against former Providence Catholic principle Rev. Richard McGrath. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Two Troy 30-C wrestlers Place at State List Of Illinois Catholic Clergy Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Released Including Joliet Shorewood Elementary 2nd Grade Hosts “Arf” Musical Illinois Medical Marijuana Growers Say They Can Handle Legal Pot Too Serial Stowaway Given Probation Fiscal Watchdog: Pritzker’s Progressive Tax Doesn’t Add Up
Comments