Lawmaker Introduces Measure To Expand Illinois Veterans Grant Program

February 24, 2023 12:06PM CST
An Illinois lawmaker is proposing a bill that would expand the state’s Veterans Grant program. State Senator Mike Porfirio introduced a measure designed to increase the eligibility requirements for the program. This would allow for a wider range of individuals to access it and receive educational assistance. Officials believe the expanded eligibility will incentivize those who left Illinois to serve their country to return to their home state while adding eligibility to those who come to Illinois to serve to stay here.

