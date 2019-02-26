Lawmaker Once Again Pitches One License Plate

This undated photo provided by the Illinois Secretary of State shows the state's new license plate. Illinois is starting a program to replace older license plates that officials say won't cost the budget-strapped state any additional money. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the new program on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 in Chicago. He says the program will start next year and will be paid for within the agency's current budget (Illinois Secretary of State via AP)

Every two years, it seems, at least one lawmaker wants to move the state of Illinois toward one license plate. This year, that lawmaker is suburban state Rep. Allen Skillicorn. He wants to issue just one license plate, for the back of the car, as a way to save money. A number of lawmakers have made similar pitches in the past, and they have all gone nowhere at the statehouse.