Lawmaker Pushing Initiative To Allow Betting On Illinois Sports Teams
A lawmaker is pushing an initiative that would allow people in the state to bet on Illinois college sports teams. Representative Mike Zalewski is trying to advance legislation that would allow betting on college teams in the state. The proposal would also let universities petition to be removed from sports books if they have proof their players are being harassed. Illinois athletic directors strongly oppose the measure.