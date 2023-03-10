1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lawmakers Advance Bill For Chicago First Responders

March 10, 2023 3:00PM CST
Share
Lawmakers Advance Bill For Chicago First Responders
Plainfield Fire Ladder truck

Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a measure that would make it easier for Chicago’s first responders to acquire full disability benefits if they were diagnosed with COVID-19. The bill passed through the House Personnel and Pensions Committee yesterday and is expected to be debated in the full House in the coming weeks. The legislation comes after the Chicago police Sergeant brother of Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza fell badly ill with COVID-19 and was denied full disability benefits.

Popular Posts

1

New Lenox Gun Shop Owner Raided by Federal Agents
2

Joliet Walmart Employee Arrested For Burglary and Theft
3

Joliet Man Accused of Dealing Drugs
4

Ex-Supervisor of Plainfield Township Sentenced To Federal Prison
5

Country Acts Announced For Taste of Joliet

Recent Posts