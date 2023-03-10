Lawmakers Advance Bill For Chicago First Responders
March 10, 2023 3:00PM CST
Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a measure that would make it easier for Chicago’s first responders to acquire full disability benefits if they were diagnosed with COVID-19. The bill passed through the House Personnel and Pensions Committee yesterday and is expected to be debated in the full House in the coming weeks. The legislation comes after the Chicago police Sergeant brother of Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza fell badly ill with COVID-19 and was denied full disability benefits.