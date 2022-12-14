1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lawmakers Announce ‘Framework’ On Bill To Keep Government Open

December 13, 2022 8:47PM CST
Share
Lawmakers Announce ‘Framework’ On Bill To Keep Government Open

WASHINGTON (AP) – Lawmakers leading the negotiations on a bill to fund the federal government for the current fiscal year say they’re reached agreement on a “framework” that should allow them to complete work on the bill over the next week and avoid a government shutdown.

Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to pass a spending bill to prevent a partial government shutdown.

The two chambers are expected this week to pass a short-term measure to keep the government running until Dec. 23, which should give negotiators time to complete work on the full-year spending bill.

Popular Posts

1

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
2

Mokena Couple Accused of Obtaining Over $1 Million in Fraudulent PPP Loans
3

Four People Escape House Fire In Wilmington, Crews Had Difficulty Getting Fire Apparatus To Home
4

Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville
5

Joliet Man Sentenced to 12 Years in 2018 Shooting

Recent Posts