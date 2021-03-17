Lawmakers Consider Bill To Expand Use Of Ballot Boxes, Curbside Voting
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Illinois lawmakers are considering a proposal to expand the use of ballot boxes and curbside voting as well as make them permanent. Ballot boxes were used in last November’s election to help residents cast votes during the pandemic. Election officials could use federal funds to buy more drop-off boxes. The proposal would also require that election judges from both parties oversee each election site. The bill passed a House committee Monday and is headed to the floor for a vote.