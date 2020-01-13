Lawmakers Pushing To Add Sexting To Sex Education Classes In Illinois Schools
State lawmakers are proposing legislation requiring sexting to be taught as part of sex education classes in schools. The new law would affect sex courses for grades six through twelve. Some schools across the state have already implemented sexting as part of the curriculum. An American Medical Association study shows that fifteen-percent of teens studied have sent a sext and that twenty-seven-percent have received at least one.