Lawsuit Against University Of Chicago Doctor Alleges Negligence
February 21, 2024 5:48AM CST
The family of a local hospital CEO is suing the University of Chicago Health System for negligence. The lawsuit comes four months after 69-year-old Ruth Colby died after suffering a heart attack. She was CEO of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. The family says Colby was referred to a heart surgeon at the University of Chicago who recommended a minimally invasive procedure to repair a valve that they say led to her death.