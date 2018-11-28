Lawsuit Claims Reed-Custer Football “Sanctions” Hazing Rituals

A lawsuit has been filed against a Will County High School after the family of a football player say their child was sexual assaulted during a hazing ritual. Reed-Custer Community Unit School District 255 and six employees have been named in the lawsuit. It states that hazing is “part of the culture of the Reed-Custer Football Team for years” and that “coaches have either sanctioned these rituals or turned a blind eye toward them.” The suit specifically states that an incident occurred in July of 2017 when the incoming Freshman was sexually assaulted. It also says that retaliatory bullying from students and even a teacher occurred after the incident was reported to police. Three of the teens allegedly involved in the incident have been charged as juveniles with aggravated battery. That trial will start on January 4th. Reed-Custer has issued the following response to the lawsuit:

There was a lawsuit filed this morning against the Reed-Custer School District. We have received and reviewed the lawsuit. We unequivocally deny the plaintiffs’ allegations that School District officials “were aware of, or tacitly acknowledged, a culture of abuse, hazing, bullying and assault” toward the individual; that hazing has been “part of the culture of the Reed-Custer Football Team for years;” and that “coaches have either sanctioned these rituals or turned a blind eye toward them.” We intend to vigorously defend these baseless allegations and protect the reputation of our fine School District and its staff.

