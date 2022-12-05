1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lawsuit Filed Against Joliet Police for Fatal Crash During Pursuit

December 5, 2022 4:25PM CST
A Chicago law firm has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Joliet Police Department in connection with a fatal crash that occurred during a police pursuit from late last year. It was back on December 8th of 2021 that Joliet Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in an incident involving gunfire. As the pursuit approached Glenwood Ave the driver lost control and struck a tree which caused the vehicle to catch fire. 

Three people were in the car at the time of the accident with 17-year-old Kahleel Gaines, Streeter being killed in the accident.  A week later, 18-year-old D’Shawn Amari Pierce died at the University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago. A third individual, Montavian Jackson, survived the accident. 

The Sherwood Law Group has filed the lawsuit. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest. 

