Lawsuit Filed In Plainfield Township Hate Crime

The mother of a six-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Plainfield Township is filing a wrongful death lawsuit. Hanan Shaheen claims a real estate business owner negligently recommended that she stay in the building with the landlord who allegedly killed her young son last October. Joseph Czuba is charged with murder and the attempted murder of Shaheen. The defendants in the civil case are Czuba, his wife and his brother, Daniel Czuba, as well as his company Daniel and Associates Real Estate.